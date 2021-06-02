Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 51,973 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 87.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 51,973 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $25,039.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 20,863 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $1,567,019.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $254,773.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,206 shares of company stock worth $2,546,259 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EQR opened at $79.22 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $79.25. The company has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.53.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%. Equities analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equity Residential from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.53.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

