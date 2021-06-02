Shell Asset Management Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) by 43.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,709 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.89% of the company’s stock.

CODI opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -520.30 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Compass Diversified has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $27.19.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Compass Diversified had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The company had revenue of $461.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.82 million. Research analysts forecast that Compass Diversified will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

In related news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.61 per share, for a total transaction of $94,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,034. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 21,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $529,422.88. Insiders sold 50,685 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,324 over the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CODI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

