Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1,475.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 63 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Shopify were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $507,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Shopify by 2.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,868,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,493,317,000 after purchasing an additional 143,601 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,855,828,000 after purchasing an additional 895,940 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,936,577 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,192,108,000 after purchasing an additional 85,903 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Shopify by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,795,290 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,032,179,000 after purchasing an additional 72,742 shares during the period. 61.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,397.85.

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $1,251.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,155.67. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $702.02 and a 52-week high of $1,499.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.60 billion, a PE ratio of 98.08, a P/E/G ratio of 65.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 17.13 and a quick ratio of 17.13.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $1.27. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. The firm had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Shopify’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

