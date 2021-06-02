Short Interest in Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNGO) Expands By 24.2%

Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNGO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 128,300 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the April 29th total of 103,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CNGO opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.11. Cengage Learning Holdings II has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

About Cengage Learning Holdings II

Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an education and technology company for learners, serving the higher education, school, professional, library, and workforce training markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Learning, Gale, and International.

