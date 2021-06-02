Short Interest in Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNGO) Expands By 24.2%

Cengage Learning Holdings II, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNGO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 128,300 shares, an increase of 24.2% from the April 29th total of 103,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CNGO opened at $20.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.11. Cengage Learning Holdings II has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $20.50.
About Cengage Learning Holdings II
Further Reading: What is the S&P 500 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Cengage Learning Holdings II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cengage Learning Holdings II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.