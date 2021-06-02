Short Interest in Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) Rises By 30.2%

Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 25,900 shares, an increase of 30.2% from the April 29th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

CTOUF stock opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.54. Charter Hall Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80.

Get Charter Hall Group alerts:

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Charter Hall Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors Â- office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Hall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Hall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.