Short Interest in Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) Rises By 24.3%

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,570,000 shares, a growth of 24.3% from the April 29th total of 11,720,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Dawson James restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 48.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 28,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 9,118 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 112,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 10,811 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 23,633 shares during the period. Freed Investment Group acquired a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 147,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 33,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTXR opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.00. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.78 and a twelve month high of $2.90. The firm has a market cap of $318.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 1.53.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. As a group, analysts forecast that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, prescription, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy products. The company is developing Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase III clinical trials; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

