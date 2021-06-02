Short Interest in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) Grows By 26.8%

CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 145,200 shares, a growth of 26.8% from the April 29th total of 114,500 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

CRA International stock opened at $82.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.10 million, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.58. CRA International has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $87.18.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.67 million. CRA International had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CRA International will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. CRA International’s payout ratio is presently 31.04%.

In related news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 3,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total value of $317,702.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,170,932.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Concannon sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in CRA International during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,000,000. Pembroke Management LTD grew its position in CRA International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 304,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,713,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in CRA International by 1.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 190,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CRA International by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in CRA International by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 98,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of CRA International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

CRA International Company Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

