Short Interest in DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) Rises By 28.1%

DXP Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXPE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 617,900 shares, a growth of 28.1% from the April 29th total of 482,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 84,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

DXPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised DXP Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised DXP Enterprises from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Get DXP Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DXPE opened at $31.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.34. The stock has a market cap of $599.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.11. DXP Enterprises has a 12 month low of $15.42 and a 12 month high of $35.97.

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $245.62 million for the quarter. DXP Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 2.56% and a negative net margin of 3.59%.

In related news, VP Kent Nee Hung Yee sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.75, for a total value of $84,562.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,222. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,768,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,522,000 after acquiring an additional 99,607 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after buying an additional 24,980 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 256,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after buying an additional 48,487 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 219,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after buying an additional 12,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in DXP Enterprises by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after buying an additional 72,667 shares in the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for DXP Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXP Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.