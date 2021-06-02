Short Interest in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) Grows By 36.2%

First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 36.2% from the April 29th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 40.5% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 516,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,817,000 after buying an additional 148,721 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,443,000 after buying an additional 89,705 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 345.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,755,000 after buying an additional 150,902 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 133,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 24.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after buying an additional 15,635 shares during the period.

Shares of RFDI stock opened at $71.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.22. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 1-year low of $51.97 and a 1-year high of $71.42.

