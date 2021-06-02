Short Interest in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Expands By 35.7%

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 35.7% from the April 29th total of 1,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

FEIM opened at $9.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $91.08 million, a PE ratio of -24.75 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.62. Frequency Electronics has a 12 month low of $8.01 and a 12 month high of $13.06.

Get Frequency Electronics alerts:

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $11.67 million during the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 6.77%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Frequency Electronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other news, Director Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 5,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $66,724.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 30,918 shares of company stock valued at $364,018 in the last three months. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 6,836.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,399 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 35,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 12,917 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics during the 1st quarter worth about $994,000. Institutional investors own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Electronics Company Profile

Frequency Electronics, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time, frequency generation, and synchronization products and subsystems used in communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone, or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the United States military.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.