Short Interest in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Rises By 46.3%

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, an increase of 46.3% from the April 29th total of 908,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 539,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Global Medical REIT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 158.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GMRE opened at $14.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Global Medical REIT has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $14.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $891.24 million, a PE ratio of -86.23 and a beta of 0.74.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. Equities analysts predict that Global Medical REIT will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

