Short Interest in Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) Expands By 45.8%

Hydro One Limited (OTCMKTS:HRNNF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,100 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the April 29th total of 733,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 34.5 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC dropped their price target on Hydro One from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Hydro One from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Hydro One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.50.

HRNNF opened at $25.62 on Wednesday. Hydro One has a 12 month low of $18.18 and a 12 month high of $25.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.35.

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

