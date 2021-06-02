Short Interest in Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Rises By 30.8%

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the April 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

KLYCY stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 874. Kunlun Energy has a 52-week low of $6.32 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Get Kunlun Energy alerts:

Kunlun Energy Company Profile

Kunlun Energy Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Sales; Sales of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG); Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Processing and Terminal; and Exploration and Production.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Kunlun Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kunlun Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.