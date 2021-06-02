Short Interest in Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) Rises By 30.8%

Kunlun Energy Company Limited (OTCMKTS:KLYCY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the April 29th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.
KLYCY stock traded down $2.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 874. Kunlun Energy has a 52-week low of $6.32 and a 52-week high of $11.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64.
Kunlun Energy Company Profile
