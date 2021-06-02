Short Interest in Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) Rises By 31.6%

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLND) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the April 29th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 12,405 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 557,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 22,107 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Millendo Therapeutics by 259.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 36,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Millendo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Millendo Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Millendo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Millendo Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Shares of MLND opened at $1.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.20. Millendo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $3.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.49.

Millendo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLND) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect that Millendo Therapeutics will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Millendo Therapeutics Company Profile

Millendo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Millendo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Millendo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.