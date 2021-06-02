Short Interest in O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Increases By 22.4%

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 565,700 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the April 29th total of 462,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 243,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
OIIM opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. O2Micro International has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $11.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.33. The company has a market cap of $204.29 million, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.70.
O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). O2Micro International had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $23.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O2Micro International will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded O2Micro International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.
About O2Micro International
O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.
