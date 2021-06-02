Short Interest in O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) Increases By 22.4%

O2Micro International Limited (NASDAQ:OIIM) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 565,700 shares, a growth of 22.4% from the April 29th total of 462,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 243,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

OIIM opened at $7.50 on Wednesday. O2Micro International has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $11.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.33. The company has a market cap of $204.29 million, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.70.

Get O2Micro International alerts:

O2Micro International (NASDAQ:OIIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). O2Micro International had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $23.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O2Micro International will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 619.9% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 470,026 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 404,732 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of O2Micro International in the 4th quarter worth $113,000. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of O2Micro International in the 4th quarter worth $189,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of O2Micro International in the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of O2Micro International by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,083,856 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,130,000 after acquiring an additional 42,995 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded O2Micro International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

About O2Micro International

O2Micro International Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets integrated circuits and solutions for power management components and systems in China, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that manage and provide power for LCD and LED lighting; control and monitor battery charging and discharging in portable electronic devices and vehicles; perform DC/DC and AC/DC conversion; and provides select and switch functionality between power sources, and LED drivers for backlighting products.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for O2Micro International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O2Micro International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.