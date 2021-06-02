Short Interest in Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Increases By 41.8%

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the April 29th total of 768,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

NASDAQ:OTLK opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $479.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.21. Outlook Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $4.26.

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,921,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 1,422.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 832,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 777,858 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 176.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 473,052 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Outlook Therapeutics by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 200,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 19,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Outlook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $414,000. 7.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on OTLK shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.