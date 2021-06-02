Short Interest in Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Increases By 41.8%

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the April 29th total of 768,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
NASDAQ:OTLK opened at $2.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $479.15 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.21. Outlook Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $4.26.
Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. On average, equities research analysts expect that Outlook Therapeutics will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have commented on OTLK shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outlook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.
About Outlook Therapeutics
Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.
