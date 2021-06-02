Short Interest in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Increases By 34.5%

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 237,300 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the April 29th total of 176,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,120. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $493.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.03. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a twelve month low of $7.70 and a twelve month high of $12.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.44.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 79.52%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 101.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFLT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,783,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,423,738 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,794,000 after purchasing an additional 163,880 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,757,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 688,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,176,000 after purchasing an additional 102,457 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $841,000. 26.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Company Profile

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

