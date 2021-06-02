Short Interest in Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Increases By 42.9%

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the April 29th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 60.0 days.

Shares of RCKHF stock opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. Rockhopper Exploration has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14.

Rockhopper Exploration Company Profile

Rockhopper Exploration plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in the United Kingdom. It engages in the exploration, appraisal, and exploitation of its oil and gas acreage primarily in the North Falkland Basin and the Greater Mediterranean region.

