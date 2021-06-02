Short Interest in Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) Increases By 42.9%

Rockhopper Exploration plc (OTCMKTS:RCKHF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the April 29th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 60.0 days.
Shares of RCKHF stock opened at $0.12 on Wednesday. Rockhopper Exploration has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.14.
Rockhopper Exploration Company Profile
Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Rockhopper Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockhopper Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.