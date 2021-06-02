Short Interest in Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Rises By 31.9%

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the April 29th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
SMNNY stock opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.32. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 0.31. Shimano has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $25.88.
Shimano Company Profile
