Short Interest in Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) Rises By 31.9%

Shimano Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMNNY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 31.9% from the April 29th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 66,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

SMNNY stock opened at $22.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.32. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 0.31. Shimano has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $25.88.

Shimano Company Profile

Shimano Inc develops, produces, and distributes bicycle components, fishing tackles, and rowing equipment. The company also plans and develops lifestyle gear products, such as apparel items, shoes, bags, and related items. It has operations in Japan, Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and Oceania.

