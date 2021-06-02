Short Interest in South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Rises By 30.5%

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 65,100 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the April 29th total of 49,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,418 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $340,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $488,000. 23.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

SPFI stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $23.04. The stock had a trading volume of 11,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,241. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. South Plains Financial has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $25.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.64. The stock has a market cap of $415.55 million, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.68.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 21.83%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that South Plains Financial will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.29%.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

