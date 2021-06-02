Short Interest in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Increases By 25.4%

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 1,530,000 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the April 29th total of 1,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

In related news, insider Joseph W. Logan sold 6,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total value of $1,491,705.60. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total value of $1,008,168.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at $5,170,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,752 shares of company stock valued at $13,022,679. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Synopsys by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Synopsys from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synopsys has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.92.

Shares of SNPS opened at $253.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.04. Synopsys has a 12 month low of $176.15 and a 12 month high of $300.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

