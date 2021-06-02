Short Interest in Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) Grows By 37.3%

Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the April 29th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of VALU stock opened at $31.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.14. Value Line has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $35.95. The stock has a market cap of $299.19 million, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. Value Line had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 46.98%. The company had revenue of $10.13 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VALU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Value Line by 285.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Value Line by 10.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after acquiring an additional 10,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Value Line by 5.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 125,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,696 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Value Line Company Profile

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

