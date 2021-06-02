Short Interest in Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) Expands By 43.7%

Vinco Ventures, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,880,000 shares, a growth of 43.7% from the April 29th total of 2,700,000 shares. Currently, 19.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 4,310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of BBIG opened at $3.17 on Wednesday. Vinco Ventures has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $9.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rovida Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vinco Ventures in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vinco Ventures in the first quarter valued at $365,000. Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vinco Ventures during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vinco Ventures during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Vinco Ventures in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 6.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vinco Ventures, Inc operates as a consumer product research and development, manufacturing, sales, and fulfillment company in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers toys, plush, homewares, and electronics to retailers, distributors, and manufacturers through e-commerce channels; and personal protective equipment to governmental agencies, hospitals, and distributors.

