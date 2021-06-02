ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $60 million-$61 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $59.10 million.

SSTI stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.88. 213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,072. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 377.76, a P/E/G ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.34. ShotSpotter has a 12-month low of $21.72 and a 12-month high of $53.97.

Get ShotSpotter alerts:

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 2.57%. Equities research analysts expect that ShotSpotter will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SSTI. Zacks Investment Research cut ShotSpotter from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of ShotSpotter in a report on Monday, May 24th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of ShotSpotter from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of ShotSpotter from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.20.

In other ShotSpotter news, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 3,147 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $124,463.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,141.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas T. Groos sold 19,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $754,011.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 294,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,144,775.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,244 shares of company stock worth $3,119,801 over the last ninety days. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics for crime deterrence.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for ShotSpotter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShotSpotter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.