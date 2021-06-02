ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $60 million-$61 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $59.10 million.
SSTI stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.88. 213 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,072. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 377.76, a P/E/G ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.34. ShotSpotter has a 12-month low of $21.72 and a 12-month high of $53.97.
ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. ShotSpotter had a return on equity of 6.56% and a net margin of 2.57%. Equities research analysts expect that ShotSpotter will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other ShotSpotter news, Director Pascal Levensohn sold 3,147 shares of ShotSpotter stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $124,463.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,141.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas T. Groos sold 19,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.89, for a total transaction of $754,011.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 294,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,144,775.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,244 shares of company stock worth $3,119,801 over the last ninety days. 10.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About ShotSpotter
ShotSpotter, Inc provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics for crime deterrence.
