Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) vs. Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Head-To-Head Comparison

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) and Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Coeur Mining and Sibanye Stillwater, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coeur Mining 0 3 3 0 2.50 Sibanye Stillwater 0 0 4 0 3.00

Coeur Mining presently has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential downside of 13.79%. Sibanye Stillwater has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.64%. Given Sibanye Stillwater’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Sibanye Stillwater is more favorable than Coeur Mining.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Coeur Mining and Sibanye Stillwater’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coeur Mining $785.46 million 3.24 $25.63 million $0.24 43.50 Sibanye Stillwater $7.74 billion 1.91 $1.79 billion $2.56 7.84

Sibanye Stillwater has higher revenue and earnings than Coeur Mining. Sibanye Stillwater is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coeur Mining, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.0% of Coeur Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.4% of Coeur Mining shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sibanye Stillwater shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Coeur Mining and Sibanye Stillwater’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coeur Mining 4.86% 10.81% 5.23% Sibanye Stillwater N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Coeur Mining has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sibanye Stillwater has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc. explores for, develops, produces, and sells precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 17,044 net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 98,834 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada. The company also owns interests in the Crown and Sterling projects located in southern Nevada; and the La Preciosa project located in Mexico. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party refiners, smelters, and off-take customers. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc. in May 2013. Coeur Mining, Inc. was incorporated in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium projects; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome. It owns the East Boulder and Stillwater mines located in Montana, the United States; and Columbus metallurgical complex, which smelts the material mined to produce PGM-rich filter cake, as well as conducts PGM recycling activities. The company is also involved in the Kroondal, Rustenburg, Marikana, and Platinum Mile operations situated in South Africa; Mimosa located on the southern portion of the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe; the Driefontein, Kloof, and Cooke surface operations located on the West Rand of the Witwatersrand Basin; and the Beatrix situated in the southern Free State. In addition, it owns an interest in surface tailings retreatment facilities; the Marathon PGM project in Ontario, Canada; the Altar and Rio Grande copper gold projects in the Andes in north-west Argentina; the Hoedspruit, Zondernaam, and Vygenhoek PGM projects in South Africa; and the Burnstone and southern Free State gold projects in South Africa. Sibanye Gold Limited was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Weltevreden Park, South Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.