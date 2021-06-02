Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 185,800 shares, a growth of 35.6% from the April 29th total of 137,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, EVP Michael Olague sold 1,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $36,984.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,803.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSRR. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 54.9% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 29,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 10,363 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 2.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Sierra Bancorp by 7.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 4.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 229,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,145,000 after buying an additional 9,039 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sierra Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of BSRR opened at $27.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $430.12 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.28. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.84 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.21.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 27.55%. The business had revenue of $35.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.21%.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the Sierra that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

