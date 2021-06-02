Sigma Planning Corp Invests $105,000 in BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of BioSig Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSGM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000. Sigma Planning Corp owned about 0.08% of BioSig Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSGM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of BioSig Technologies by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,733,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,762,000 after purchasing an additional 52,880 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in BioSig Technologies by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 5,946 shares during the last quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new position in BioSig Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in BioSig Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BioSig Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. 18.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BSGM opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.78. BioSig Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.79 and a 1-year high of $12.19.

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.11).

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as medical device company. The company's proprietary product includes precise uninterrupted real-time evaluation of electrograms electrophysiology (PURE EP) system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time.

