Sigma Planning Corp Purchases New Position in ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJI)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJI) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 25,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Shares of RJI opened at $6.21 on Wednesday. ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Total Return has a twelve month low of $3.81 and a twelve month high of $6.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.85.

