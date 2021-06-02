Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Stock Holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,507 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on RGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

In related news, CEO Christopher John Killoy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $699,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director C Michael Jacobi sold 2,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $155,563.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,960.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 43,787 shares of company stock valued at $3,091,447. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. stock opened at $79.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.39. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.70 and a fifty-two week high of $90.74.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $184.38 million for the quarter. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 17.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This is a boost from Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 67.58%.

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells firearms under the Ruger name and trademark in the United States. It operates in two segments, Firearms and Castings. The company provides single-shot, autoloading, bolt-action, and sporting rifles; rimfire and centerfire autoloading pistols; single-action and double-action revolvers; and firearms accessories and replacement parts.

