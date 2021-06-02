Sigma Planning Corp Sells 17,574 Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) by 59.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,574 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $353,000. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. 5.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GAB opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.09. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $7.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

