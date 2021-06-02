Sigma Planning Corp Sells 6,045 Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,045 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 330.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 60,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 21,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $991,000. Institutional investors own 38.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MAG shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$26.50 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MAG Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MAG Silver presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.94.

NYSEAMERICAN:MAG opened at $22.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 550.64 and a beta of 1.06. MAG Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $11.24 and a twelve month high of $24.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.23.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that MAG Silver Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

