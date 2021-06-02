Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $725 million-$760 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $741.01 million.

Several research firms have commented on SGFY. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an outperform rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Signify Health in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Signify Health from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.29.

Shares of SGFY stock traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $25.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 654,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.82. Signify Health has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $40.79.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

