Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, June 25th. This represents a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Silvercorp Metals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01.

SVM opened at C$7.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10. Silvercorp Metals has a 12 month low of C$5.72 and a 12 month high of C$11.62. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.88.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

In other Silvercorp Metals news, Director Yikang Liu sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.82, for a total transaction of C$51,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at C$579,700. Also, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 17,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.87, for a total value of C$135,018.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$275,275. Insiders have sold 26,667 shares of company stock valued at $201,728 in the last 90 days.

Several research firms recently commented on SVM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Eight Capital dropped their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$11.25 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Silvercorp Metals from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

About Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.