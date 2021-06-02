SilverCrest Metals’ (SIL) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$14.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.04% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SIL. Pi Financial boosted their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$16.65 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Beacon Securities upgraded shares of SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.55.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Shares of TSE SIL traded up C$0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$12.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,616. SilverCrest Metals has a 1-year low of C$9.13 and a 1-year high of C$16.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57, a quick ratio of 18.12 and a current ratio of 18.50. The firm has a market cap of C$1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.69.

SilverCrest Metals (TSE:SIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.14) by C($0.04). On average, equities research analysts forecast that SilverCrest Metals will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.