SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Up 9.7%

SM Energy (NYSE:SM)’s stock price traded up 9.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.67 and last traded at $24.67. 271,607 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 4,500,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.49.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SM. KeyCorp raised their price target on SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SM Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on SM Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SM Energy from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.06.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 6.15.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 49.72%. The firm had revenue of $443.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.38 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,930 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 6.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,251 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,036 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 122,522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

