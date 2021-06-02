So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Trading Down 3.5%

So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ:SY) was down 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.36 and last traded at $10.40. Approximately 976 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,052,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.78.

Several research analysts recently commented on SY shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of So-Young International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of So-Young International from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Get So-Young International alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,016.00 and a beta of 0.21.

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.56). So-Young International had a negative net margin of 0.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in So-Young International by 384.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,417,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125,120 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in So-Young International in the 1st quarter worth about $7,427,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in So-Young International in the 4th quarter worth about $4,992,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in So-Young International by 1,800.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 336,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 318,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in So-Young International by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 835,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,280,000 after purchasing an additional 309,524 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.31% of the company’s stock.

About So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY)

So-Young International Inc operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for So-Young International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for So-Young International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.