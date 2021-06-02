SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. SoFi Technologies has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $28.26.
