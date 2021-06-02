SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Now Covered by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $22.65 on Tuesday. SoFi Technologies has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $28.26.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

Social Finance, Inc, a finance company, operates an online platform that provides financial services. It offers student loan refinancing, private student loans, personal loans, auto loan refinance, home loans, mortgage loans, and investments, as well as insurance products for renters, homeowners, automobiles, and others.

Recommended Story: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.