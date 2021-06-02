Solar Enertech Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOEN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Solar Enertech Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOEN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, an increase of 27.4% from the April 29th total of 47,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

SOEN stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. Solar Enertech has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.03.

About Solar Enertech

Solar EnerTech Corp. operates as a photovoltaic (PV) solar energy cell manufacturing company. Its principal products include monocrystalline silicon and polycrystalline silicon solar cells and modules. The company's solar cells convert sunlight to electricity through the PV effect. It also designs and produces advanced PV modules for various applications, such as standard panels for solar power stations, roof panels, solar arrays, and modules incorporated directly into exterior walls.

