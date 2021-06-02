Solaris Resources (OTCMKTS:SLSSF) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Solaris Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLSSF)’s stock price dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.35 and last traded at $10.35. Approximately 13,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 11,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.75.

Separately, TD Securities raised their target price on Solaris Resources from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.08.

Solaris Resources Inc, engages in acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It focuses on exploring copper, molybdenum, gold, lead, zinc, and silver. The company primarily holds interest in Warintza property covering an area of 26,777 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador. It holds 100% interest in Ricardo property covering an area of 16,000 hectares located in Chile; 75% interest in Tamarugo property covering an area of 5100 hectare located in northern Chile; and holds interest in Capricho project covering an area of 4600 hectares and Paco Orco project covering an area of 4,400 hectares located in Peru.

