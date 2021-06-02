Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires New Position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Loews during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Loews by 206.3% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Loews during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in Loews in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 57.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 6,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $327,446.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,052.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 11,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $645,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,215.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Loews stock opened at $58.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Loews Co. has a one year low of $31.18 and a one year high of $59.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.41. The company has a market capitalization of $15.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,462.50 and a beta of 0.93.

Loews (NYSE:L) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

Loews Profile

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine, and boiler and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

