Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 25 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 632 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,057,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of MSCI by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,696,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,650,435,000 after buying an additional 359,793 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,167,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 52.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 460,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,569,000 after buying an additional 158,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in MSCI by 1,571.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,920,000 after buying an additional 107,212 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSCI stock opened at $461.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $458.72. The company has a market capitalization of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 59.61 and a beta of 0.96. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.09 and a 12-month high of $495.16.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The company had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.85%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of MSCI from $493.00 to $533.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MSCI presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $499.43.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

