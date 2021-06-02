Sowell Financial Services LLC Cuts Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 782 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 858 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,686 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $8,939,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $409.00 to $389.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.41.

In related news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,469 shares in the company, valued at $12,217,115. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $318.62 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $399.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.21. The company has a market cap of $41.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 28.68% and a net margin of 13.38%. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

