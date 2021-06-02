Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $293,000 Stock Position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 426.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NUE. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Nucor during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nucor news, EVP Douglas J. Jellison sold 5,995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $555,256.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,985 shares in the company, valued at $7,686,070.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 65,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.56, for a total transaction of $5,299,961.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 220,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,724,891.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,865 shares of company stock worth $24,290,358 in the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NUE stock opened at $110.74 on Wednesday. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $38.51 and a 52 week high of $110.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $7.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NUE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $71.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Nucor in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Nucor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.50.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

