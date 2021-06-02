Sowell Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $5,732,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 106.7% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 871,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,385,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 55.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $308.00.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Rose Marie Bravo sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $1,158,080.00. Also, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.01, for a total transaction of $8,171,827.92. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,101,676 shares of company stock valued at $594,636,066. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of EL opened at $304.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $110.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.09, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.12. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.22 and a 1 year high of $318.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $300.54.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 39.04%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

