SparkPoint Fuel Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2,146.00 (SFUEL)

SparkPoint Fuel (CURRENCY:SFUEL) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One SparkPoint Fuel coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0853 or 0.00000224 BTC on exchanges. SparkPoint Fuel has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and approximately $2,146.00 worth of SparkPoint Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SparkPoint Fuel has traded 28.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.50 or 0.00069704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $107.61 or 0.00283039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.58 or 0.00185639 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $455.33 or 0.01197664 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003684 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,006.89 or 0.99970178 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00033160 BTC.

About SparkPoint Fuel

SparkPoint Fuel’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,373,956 coins. SparkPoint Fuel’s official Twitter account is @SparkDeFi . The Reddit community for SparkPoint Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/sparkpoint

SparkPoint Fuel Coin Trading

