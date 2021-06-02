SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) Stock Holdings Lowered by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank reduced its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank owned 0.06% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $16,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIA. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIA traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $346.98. 204,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,065,160. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $338.63. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $249.10 and a 52 week high of $351.09.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

