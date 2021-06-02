SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Purchased by New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MDY. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the first quarter worth $354,000. Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Dohj LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.6% during the first quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.4% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 4,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter.

MDY traded down $2.15 on Wednesday, reaching $498.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,070. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $310.16 and a 1 year high of $507.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $489.60.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

