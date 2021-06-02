Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Acquires 8,889 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 342,041 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,889 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up about 6.9% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA owned approximately 0.24% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $22,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 167,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,273 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHV stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $69.35. 1,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,499. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.31. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $48.48 and a 52 week high of $70.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.