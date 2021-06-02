Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Acquires 960 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in CyrusOne by 1,045.7% during the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on CyrusOne from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CyrusOne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.17.

In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total value of $731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,867.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CONE traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $75.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,994. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $86.77. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 201.05, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.30.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 1.75%. The firm had revenue of $298.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 52.31%.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

