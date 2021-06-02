Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Cuts Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA lowered its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,536 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for approximately 1.0% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MDT. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Medtronic from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James raised their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.61.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.83. 63,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,661,693. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $87.68 and a 52-week high of $132.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $124.83.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%.

In other news, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

